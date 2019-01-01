crowdfunding tips

My Queue

If Your Startup Falls Into One of These Categories, It's Not a Fit for Crowdfunding
If Your Startup Falls Into One of These Categories, It's Not a Fit for Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding may well not be the best route software, mobile app or idea arenas. If your product is about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, you'll do well.
Roy Morejon | 7 min read
3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding

3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding

The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
Richard Swart | 5 min read
Is Crowdfunding Right for You? Answer These 7 Questions to Find Out.

Is Crowdfunding Right for You? Answer These 7 Questions to Find Out.

Less than a third of crowdfunding campaigns reach their financial goals. Will yours be one of them?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign

6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign

A successful crowdfunding campaign requires more than just a few social shares.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read