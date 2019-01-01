There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Crowdsourcing
Crowdsourcing
Technology is not replacing humans. Our connected world is empowering humanity as never before.
Capturing innovation from "the crowd" (as in crowdsourcing) is now streamlined enough to become a part of any company's survival kit.
Make sure your audience loves your product before you even make it.
A side experiment transformed online stationery company Minted -- and has helped it understand the power of visuals for consumers.
Sometimes, the answer is clear.
More From This Topic
Careers
The job search site can thank three new hires for the growing app that rewards users with gift cards when they post help wanted signs.
NASA
Submit your ideas to NASA's crowdsourced competition for the chance to win $30,000.
Crowdfunding
Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.
Crowdfunding
Reckless crowdfunding can backfire because anything less than achieving set campaign goals equates to failure.
Equity Crowdfunding
With equity crowdfunding investors can easily connect with great opportunities and businesses can reach investors.
Crowdsourcing
The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Crowdsourcing
This modern method is often the best -- and most inexpensive -- way to come up with new ideas, generate content and supplement labor for your business.
Crowdsourcing
Customer loyalty, positive word of mouth and inexpensive content generation are just a few ways you can benefit from crowdsourcing.
Technology
A new technology -- which uses a building's unique magnetic signature to locate not just stores, but also products -- aims to transform the way we shop at malls.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?