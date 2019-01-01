My Queue

Crowdtilt

Crowdtilt
Crowdfunding

This Site Lets You Get Backers for Your Crowdfunding Project Before It Launches

Prefundia offers investors a sneak peek at your idea before the funding search begins.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
McSweeney's Publishing House Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for $15. Yup. For $15.

McSweeney's Publishing House Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for $15. Yup. For $15.

The San Francisco-based publishing house known for its snark and devilish sarcasm has challenged the idea of what it means to succeed with a crowdfunding campaign.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Crowdtilt Makes Group-Funding Available to Everyone

Crowdtilt Makes Group-Funding Available to Everyone

The social fundraising site powers money raising efforts for everything from charities to joint vacation rentals.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read