Cruises

How to Love the Journey and Check Your Travel-Related Stress at the Gate
Travel

Good news: Even homebodies can develop a sense of wanderlust.
Blake Snow | 4 min read
3 Digital Marketing Lessons From a Lawyer Focused on the High Seas

For instance, thought leadership is big right now, but you've got to show it, not just tell it.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Travel Agencies Are Seeing a Boom -- and This Franchise Knows Why

Learn how Rob Steinfeld and Dean Hanson set up a franchise and joined the unexpected travel boom.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
How a Love of Travel Took This Man From Drummer to Franchisee

Through Expedia CruiseShipCenters, franchisee Jon Harvill is helping others to experience his passion for new places.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
4 Ways Travel Brands Should Use Instagram to Connect With Millennials

Instagram, the default option for travelers to post their whimsically-filtered photos, could be a gold mine for marketers in the travel industry.
Juliet Carnoy | 5 min read

How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business
Franchises

Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Cruise Lines Add Tech Upgrades to Appeal to Star Wars Fans and Gamers
Travel Industry

The $30 billion cruise ship industry has been on a mission to update itself.
John Gaudiosi | 4 min read
How a Franchisee Turned a Passion for Travel into a Successful Business
Franchises

Lower startup costs helped this seasoned cruiser live her dream to share her passion for on-ship vacations.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read