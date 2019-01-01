My Queue

Crumbs Bake Shop

Aiming to Be More Than Just Cupcakes, Crumbs Ventures Into Breakfast
Cupcakes

Aiming to Be More Than Just Cupcakes, Crumbs Ventures Into Breakfast

Marcus Lemonis is bringing a limited breakfast menu to select Crumbs locations.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Crumbs Dials Back on Cupcakes to Play Up New Products

Crumbs Dials Back on Cupcakes to Play Up New Products

With a new owner at the helm, the cupcake chain is continuing its post-bankruptcy comeback by introducing ice cream and more gluten-free products.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Dunkin' Debuts Croissant Doughnut That Totally Isn't a Cronut Knockoff. (Right.)

Dunkin' Debuts Croissant Doughnut That Totally Isn't a Cronut Knockoff. (Right.)

Dunkin' insists its new pastry mashup is no copycat.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Crumbs's Comeback Begins With Grand Reopening and Pastry Mashups

Crumbs's Comeback Begins With Grand Reopening and Pastry Mashups

Crumbs is celebrating its reopening under new owners Marcus Lemonis and Fischer Enterprises with 'Crumbnuts' and 'Baissants.'
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Crumbs Buyer's Bid Goes Unchallenged as Chain Prepares to Emerge From Bankruptcy

Crumbs Buyer's Bid Goes Unchallenged as Chain Prepares to Emerge From Bankruptcy

Lemonis Fischer's $6.5 million bid for the cupcake chain went unchallenged by the public, meaning the final sale of the company is less than a week away.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group
Food Businesses

Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group

The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
Katie Little | 2 min read
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores
Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores

A week after being delisted from Nasdaq, Crumbs has abruptly closed all 65 locations nationwide.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead
Food Businesses

Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead

Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, say the duo behind one of the nation's leading cupcakeries.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq
Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq

The largest cupcake chain in the U.S. is set to delist, after failing to meet stockholder equity requirement.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
A Roundup of Rivals in the Cupcake Craze
Finance

A Roundup of Rivals in the Cupcake Craze

On the day Crumbs Bake Shop begins trading on Nasdaq, here's a look at some of its inventive competitors.
Teri Evans