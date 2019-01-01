My Queue

crytocurrency

Say Hello to Crypto's Newest Kid on the Block, the IEO (Initial Exchange Offering)
IEOs are trendier than ICOs (initial coin offerings) these days because the latter aren't cutting it anymore. Here's why.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
Block Isn't Even Remotely Dead: Instead, It's Tokenizing the Sharing Economy Using Utility Tokens

Crypto may be tanking right now, but blockchain technology has huge potential overall. It's going to be interesting to see what the world ends up using it for.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
ICOs vs. STOs: How to Know Which One Is Right for Your Business

Security token offerings help you to avoid the potential fraud of an ICO, and let you utilize a crowdfunding platform to raise cryptocurrency.
Sarah Austin | 8 min read
Why Tokenized Securities May Well Lower the Barrier to Entry for Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs who are able to conduct STOs, and not spend the millions of dollars required for an ICO, will enable more startups to enter the market.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
5 Big Reasons Why Crypto Needs You -- If You're a Woman, That Is

Women are often good at community-building and communication, especially in social media. That's why crypto so badly needs their talents.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read