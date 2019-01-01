crytocurrency

There are no Videos in your queue.
IEOs are trendier than ICOs (initial coin offerings) these days because the latter aren't cutting it anymore. Here's why.
Crypto may be tanking right now, but blockchain technology has huge potential overall. It's going to be interesting to see what the world ends up using it for.
Security token offerings help you to avoid the potential fraud of an ICO, and let you utilize a crowdfunding platform to raise cryptocurrency.
Entrepreneurs who are able to conduct STOs, and not spend the millions of dollars required for an ICO, will enable more startups to enter the market.
Women are often good at community-building and communication, especially in social media. That's why crypto so badly needs their talents.
