CSR
There are 'small' businesses. Then there are 'tiny' ones, concerned about the personal and social impact they make.
The new legislation, which is part of the country's "Year of Giving" strategy, aims to promote corporate social responsibility among businesses operating in the UAE.
A business with heart need not be a large corporation with a strong CSR outreach program; it can be a startup that has an embedded purpose to do good.
Social entrepreneurship is driven not so much by profit as by societal needs that the entrepreneur has identified and is passionate about.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
Involver - Social Volunteering is a platform that connects volunteers to social causes and help corporations and non-profits run data-oriented structured CSR programs economically.
Entrepreneurs
The second annual Enterprise Agility Forum presented by du, which featured some of the region's most prominent leaders sharing their insights with the 200 attendees of the half-day conference.
Innovators
President and CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group talks about his strategies for managing staff and driving a business' profit and social purpose.
