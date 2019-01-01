My Queue

CSR

Why a Tech CEO Toured the South With the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus
Corporate Social Responsibility

Supporting a cause you believe in should mean more than just writing a check.
Mikkel Svane | 5 min read
Tiny Business Is Serious Business

There are 'small' businesses. Then there are 'tiny' ones, concerned about the personal and social impact they make.
Sharon Rowe | 7 min read
Reputation And Reward: Understanding The UAE's New CSR Law For Businesses

The new legislation, which is part of the country's "Year of Giving" strategy, aims to promote corporate social responsibility among businesses operating in the UAE.
Alex Malouf | 3 min read
The Roadmap For Building A Business With Heart

A business with heart need not be a large corporation with a strong CSR outreach program; it can be a startup that has an embedded purpose to do good.
Dr. Melodena Stephens Balakrishnan | 9 min read
What It Means To Be A Social Entrepreneur

Social entrepreneurship is driven not so much by profit as by societal needs that the entrepreneur has identified and is passionate about.
Gautam Sen Gupta | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Involver- Social Volunteering: An App That Brings Together Humanitarians, The Gamification Way
Entrepreneurs

Involver - Social Volunteering is a platform that connects volunteers to social causes and help corporations and non-profits run data-oriented structured CSR programs economically.
Sindhu Hariharan | 6 min read
The Recap: Enterprise Agility Forum 2015
Entrepreneurs

The second annual Enterprise Agility Forum presented by du, which featured some of the region's most prominent leaders sharing their insights with the 200 attendees of the half-day conference.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Follow The Leader: Sobhi Batterjee, President and CEO, Saudi German Hospital
Innovators

President and CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group talks about his strategies for managing staff and driving a business' profit and social purpose.
Fida Chaaban | 11 min read