CSR initiatives

How Tech Platforms are Helping CSR in India
Technology

How Tech Platforms are Helping CSR in India

Facilitating 'good' - The need to give CSR efforts the right direction through technology
Bhaskar Enaganti | 4 min read
Incorporating Corporate Social Responsibility in Business

Incorporating Corporate Social Responsibility in Business

It is always favourable when the assets of any organisation are nurtured to the fullest
Shivani Malik | 3 min read
How To Give Back To Society Through Your Business

How To Give Back To Society Through Your Business

It helps and promotes your operations in a completely fresh way, and opens up marketing opportunities for you
Meera Gandhi | 4 min read
Social Development : Time for Social Entrepreneurship to Take Off

Social Development : Time for Social Entrepreneurship to Take Off

The success of any rural transformation initiatives, accordingly, depends on their ability to generate income from beyond the local economy
Srinivas Uppaluri | 4 min read
How to Choose the Right CSR Partner?

How to Choose the Right CSR Partner?

The internal lead for CSR initiatives must be passionate about his/her role, so that he/she may reflect the true intent of the organisation.
Anuja Bansal | 7 min read