There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
CSR initiatives
Technology
Facilitating 'good' - The need to give CSR efforts the right direction through technology
It is always favourable when the assets of any organisation are nurtured to the fullest
It helps and promotes your operations in a completely fresh way, and opens up marketing opportunities for you
The success of any rural transformation initiatives, accordingly, depends on their ability to generate income from beyond the local economy
The internal lead for CSR initiatives must be passionate about his/her role, so that he/she may reflect the true intent of the organisation.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?