Cualidades empresarios

Infografía: 6 tipos de emprendedores que existen
Emprendedores

Infografía: 6 tipos de emprendedores que existen

Descubre con cuál te identificas y aprende a capitalizar tus fortalezas para crear un negocio con mayor potencial de triunfar.
Martin Zwilling | 3 min read
Cómo descubrir tus fortalezas

Cómo descubrir tus fortalezas

Para un líder de negocios, sus fortalezas son sus llaves al éxito. Aprende a identificar las tuyas ¡y poténcialas al máximo!
Nadia Goodman | 4 min read
Radiografía del emprendedor

Radiografía del emprendedor

Para tener una empresa exitosa no basta con ser un buen administrador, también necesitas ser líder y tener apertura al cambio.
Ana Santín | 10 min read
5 parámetros para saber si eres emprendedor

5 parámetros para saber si eres emprendedor

Autoevalúate y descubre si cuentas con la personalidad, actitud y estilo de vida de un empresario exitoso.
4 min read