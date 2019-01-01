My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cuba

17 Things You Need to Know Before Doing Business in Cuba
Cuba

17 Things You Need to Know Before Doing Business in Cuba

Cubans are resourceful and tech savvy but the island nation's infrastructure is lamentable and its government still controls the economy.
Mack Kolarich | 7 min read
Entrepreneurship's Big Role in President Obama's Cuba Visit

Entrepreneurship's Big Role in President Obama's Cuba Visit

'The right to make a living is one or our most precious rights,' says Carlos Gutierrez, the former CEO of Kellogg who was born in Cuba.
Erin Griffith | 4 min read
Apple's 'Small' Unveiling -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Apple's 'Small' Unveiling -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus, Alibaba reaches a billion-dollar milestone.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Starwood Signs First U.S.-Cuba Hotel Deal Since 1959 Revolution

Starwood Signs First U.S.-Cuba Hotel Deal Since 1959 Revolution

The company will operate two properties in Havana, with an intent to manage a third in the future.
Reuters | 3 min read
The President Can Go to Cuba, and Now You Can, Too

The President Can Go to Cuba, and Now You Can, Too

After an embargo that's lasted decades, the U.S. government is saying '¡si!' to entrepreneurship in the island nation. Here are the new rules for trade.
G. Isabelle Abad | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Priceline Strikes Deal With Cuba to Let Americans Book Hotels
Cuba

Priceline Strikes Deal With Cuba to Let Americans Book Hotels

Subsidiary Booking.com would allow Americans traveling to Cuba to reserve and pay for rooms at a number of Cuban and foreign hotels, starting in several weeks.
Reuters | 3 min read
Obama Arrives in Cuba on Historic Visit
Cuba

Obama Arrives in Cuba on Historic Visit

The president is set to speak with Cuban entrepreneurs on Monday.
Reuters | 6 min read
Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Get a peek of the still unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Me First! These Airlines All Think They Should Rule Flights to Cuba.
Airlines

Me First! These Airlines All Think They Should Rule Flights to Cuba.

Dramatizing their eagerness for the coveted flights, companies argued why they were best suited for the routes in memos that at times were critical of one another.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Consider Cuba
Cuba

Why Entrepreneurs Should Consider Cuba

Just think how your business may benefit from the Cuban's culture, entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to jump start their economy.
Ryan McMunn | 6 min read
President Obama Announces Historic Visit to Cuba
Cuba

President Obama Announces Historic Visit to Cuba

It will be the first U.S. presidential trip to the country in nearly 90 years.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Challenges of Doing Business in Cuba
Cuba

The Challenges of Doing Business in Cuba

Relations are thawing, but entrepreneurs should tread carefully.
Jason Ankeny | 5 min read
The 3 Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in Cuba
Cuba

The 3 Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in Cuba

¡Bienvenido! Just be sure to consider the factors you'll face, like slow Internet, mobile domination and the absence of brand recognition.
Kyle York | 6 min read
Headed to Cuba for Business? ¡Cuidado!
Cuba

Headed to Cuba for Business? ¡Cuidado!

A startup founder recounts a tale of woe and offers eight tips for how to avoid something similar.
Ryan McMunn | 8 min read
What Cuban Startups Need to Succeed
Cuba

What Cuban Startups Need to Succeed

New tech accelerator teaching business skills from ground up.
Kate Rogers | 3 min read

Cuba is a communist country in the Caribbean with a frosty political history with the United States marked by its once-close relationship with the former-Soviet Union. Cuba's one-time leader, Fidel Castro, ruled Cuba for nearly five decades after overthrowing military dictator Fulgencio Batista. Cuba has had a decades-long restrictive travel and trade relationship with the United States -- made worse by the United States' involvement in the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion.

The chilly diplomatic relations have thawed since Raúl Castro, the brother of Fidel, was appointed as Fidel's successor in February of 2008, due to Fidel's failing health. Soon after, Raúl was officially elected president by the Cuban National Assembly and has since become the leadership heir to Cuba's Communist Party. In January 2015, President Obama relaxed a travel ban to Cuba -- making it possible for U.S. citizens to travel to Cuba. While travel to Cuba for ordinary tourism is still illegal for Americans, traveling for educational reasons is allowed.