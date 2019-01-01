cubicles

Five Emerging Trends in Workplace Architecture for 2019
Workplaces

Over the last few years, more companies and industries are realizing the importance of an "identifiable" workspace
Amin Nayyar | 3 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Scripted the Success of their Co-working Space Biz

From three to thirteen hubs across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad in four years, the company has grown from strength to strength
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
5 Quirky Office Spaces That Make Yours' Look Like Prison

Stuck in a 9-5 job in a cubicle where no one even knows your name? We explore top 5 office spaces and cultures that make creative employees feel creative too
Rustam Singh | 4 min read