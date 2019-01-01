My Queue

culinary

Chef John Buenaventura's Cuisinero Uno Is Making A Mark On Dubai's Culinary Scene
Startups

Cuisinero Uno, a bar and restaurant offering tapas-style dishes which launched in mid-2017, is a lifelong dream for CEO and Culinary Director of the enterprise, Chef John Buenaventura.
Pamella de Leon | 12 min read
Couqley's Alexis Couquelet On The Pillars Driving His Culinary Business

"Couqley is more than just a restaurant, it is a family. My success and the success of chefs around the world can be attributed to their teams."
Tamara Pupic | 5 min read
Frying Pan Adventures Co-Founder Arva Ahmed On Growing Her Business

Interested in an inventive look at Dubai's culinary scene? Co-founders and sisters Arva Ahmed and Farida Ahmed launched Frying Pan Adventures (FPA) to offer culinary tours around old Dubai with authentic food and cultural experiences in the city.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read
Offline To Online: Startup Platform ChefXChange Helps Users Find Local Private Chefs For Hire

Startup ChefXChange offers food enthusiasts an online platform to search for chefs who'll cook for you, manage everything from the menu to the grocery shopping, and even the washing up.
Pamella de Leon | 8 min read