culinary
Startups
Cuisinero Uno, a bar and restaurant offering tapas-style dishes which launched in mid-2017, is a lifelong dream for CEO and Culinary Director of the enterprise, Chef John Buenaventura.
"Couqley is more than just a restaurant, it is a family. My success and the success of chefs around the world can be attributed to their teams."
Interested in an inventive look at Dubai's culinary scene? Co-founders and sisters Arva Ahmed and Farida Ahmed launched Frying Pan Adventures (FPA) to offer culinary tours around old Dubai with authentic food and cultural experiences in the city.
Startup ChefXChange offers food enthusiasts an online platform to search for chefs who'll cook for you, manage everything from the menu to the grocery shopping, and even the washing up.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
