cultural diversity
Workplace Diversity
The word diversity brings to mind a mix of genders, age groups, races, religions, languages and cultures at an organizational level, diversity also encompasses educational qualifications, skills, and experience levels
Diverse groups yield a wider range of experiences and perspectives. And that can positively affect your bottom line.
Make sure your brand and message is inclusive.
Ideas that go nowhere are much less of a problem than the ideas nobody on your team has the background to think of in the first place.
If you want to do well, start by doing good.
More From This Topic
Advertising
Getting diversity right in advertising starts with hiring a diverse team.
Music
Music education should inculcate a deep awareness and understanding of musical diversity among students.
Technology Innovation
Businesses that operate from a single, same-minded perspective tend to approach problems the same way.
Customer Experience
Make a feedback form and build the practice of surveying some of your customers every month
Discrimination
If, for instance, you're a white manager, have you ever considered just discussing something like Charlottesville with colleagues of color?
Workplace Diversity
Tomorrow's business leaders will have to cope with increasing diversity in age, cultural and ethnic background, etc.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
