My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

cultural fit

The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires
Hiring Employees

The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires

Companies have a hard time finding candidates with communication skills, a positive attitude and the ability to work on a team.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Caution! Are You Overlooking Cultural Fit in Recent Grads?

Caution! Are You Overlooking Cultural Fit in Recent Grads?

A candidate's "experience" is often secondary to his or her understanding of your company's mission and culture.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Forget The Smoke, Look in the Mirror: The Post-Truth PR Playbook

Forget The Smoke, Look in the Mirror: The Post-Truth PR Playbook

In an increasingly transparent, connected world, artifice and deception fool no one. In the end, your company's only defense against PR disaster is stakeholders' forthright adherence to your highest values, from top to bottom.
Craig Corbett | 11 min read
How to Grow Your Company Without Losing Its Culture

How to Grow Your Company Without Losing Its Culture

Hiring dilutes your culture unless, along with resumes and skill sets, you look at a candidate's personal alignment with your company's core values.
Meghan M. Biro | 4 min read
You Can't Make Someone Fit Your Company

You Can't Make Someone Fit Your Company

Dave Davenport, CEO of MotherG, discussing the importance of letting go.
BizCast | 1 min read

More From This Topic

The Case for Blind Hiring
Workplace Diversity

The Case for Blind Hiring

Blind hiring gets you the diversity you want, but what about the cultural 'fit' you need?
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
How to Hire a Controller for Your Company
Ask the Money Guy

How to Hire a Controller for Your Company

You need a number cruncher, but you want to figure in the right qualities and qualifications. Here's what to do.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Why You Should Run Your Business Like Bill Belichick
Sports

Why You Should Run Your Business Like Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots coach seeks like-minded players who share the team's core values.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
5 Essential Ingredients for Making a Smart Hire
Hiring

5 Essential Ingredients for Making a Smart Hire

Finding the right people to add to a team is almost a sacred process. The perfect candidate can make everyone better. The wrong hire can drive the whole team crazy.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
5 Tactics for Checking for That Elusive Cultural Fit
Company Culture

5 Tactics for Checking for That Elusive Cultural Fit

The new buzzword in hiring might seem like a gray area to some employers. Try to define the term for your company and assess it in these concrete ways.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read