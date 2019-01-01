There are no Videos in your queue.
cultural fit
Hiring Employees
Companies have a hard time finding candidates with communication skills, a positive attitude and the ability to work on a team.
A candidate's "experience" is often secondary to his or her understanding of your company's mission and culture.
In an increasingly transparent, connected world, artifice and deception fool no one. In the end, your company's only defense against PR disaster is stakeholders' forthright adherence to your highest values, from top to bottom.
Hiring dilutes your culture unless, along with resumes and skill sets, you look at a candidate's personal alignment with your company's core values.
Dave Davenport, CEO of MotherG, discussing the importance of letting go.
