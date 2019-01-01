My Queue

Culture Shift

Leading Your Company Forward in These Tumultuous Times
Leading Your Company Forward in These Tumultuous Times

A shifting power base in a polarizing political climate is changing the landscape of leadership. How do you garner trust, create a culture of accountability and ensure a healthy and productive workplace?
Larry Senn | 4 min read
Developing Digital Creativity

Developing Digital Creativity

The British Council holds its first Culture Shift Lab in the Middle East in Dubai.
Aby Sam Thomas | 3 min read