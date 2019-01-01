My Queue

Cupcakes

Starting a Business

George Hesse is keeping residents of his town safe and well-fed with Copcakes Arresting Appetites.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
How Getting Fired Turned Into Sweet Success for This Entrepreneur

After being let go from her advertising firm, Melissa Ben-Ishay went home, baked 250 cupcakes and began her entrepreneurial journey.
Lindsay Friedman | 10 min read
This Franchisee Takes the (Cup)Cake for Making Customers' Celebrations Sweet

Marina Lee traveled the world for Cisco before settling in North Carolina to open her own mini-chain of Gigi's Cupcakes bakeries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Aiming to Be More Than Just Cupcakes, Crumbs Ventures Into Breakfast

Marcus Lemonis is bringing a limited breakfast menu to select Crumbs locations.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Take It From a Cupcake Maker: True Entrepreneurs Are Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

The founder of Gigi's Cupcakes spills on getting vulnerable on 'Undercover Boss,' her cupcake company's explosive growth and why she has never shied away from taking risks.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

Crumbs Dials Back on Cupcakes to Play Up New Products
Crumbs Bake Shop

With a new owner at the helm, the cupcake chain is continuing its post-bankruptcy comeback by introducing ice cream and more gluten-free products.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Crumbs's Comeback Begins With Grand Reopening and Pastry Mashups
Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs is celebrating its reopening under new owners Marcus Lemonis and Fischer Enterprises with 'Crumbnuts' and 'Baissants.'
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Dessert, Re-Designed
Franchises

American food franchises are offering treats that satisfy refined tastes.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
Crumbs Buyer's Bid Goes Unchallenged as Chain Prepares to Emerge From Bankruptcy
Bankruptcy

Lemonis Fischer's $6.5 million bid for the cupcake chain went unchallenged by the public, meaning the final sale of the company is less than a week away.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group
Food Businesses

The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
Katie Little | 2 min read
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores
Cupcakes

A week after being delisted from Nasdaq, Crumbs has abruptly closed all 65 locations nationwide.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead
Food Businesses

Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, say the duo behind one of the nation's leading cupcakeries.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq
Cupcakes

The largest cupcake chain in the U.S. is set to delist, after failing to meet stockholder equity requirement.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise Players: 'Cupcake Wars' Champ Takes on Franchising
Franchise Players

After helping Sweet Arleen's win its third challenge on the Food Network show 'Cupcake Wars,' the cupcake chain's front-of-house manager opened a franchise of his own.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Cinnaholic Says Cinnamon Buns Are the Next Cupcakes, And 'Shark Tank' Agrees
Shark Tank

The founders of Cinnaholic want to make their customizable cinnamon rolls a national brand. Here's how they snagged $200,000 on 'Shank Tank.'
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Traditionally used to celebrate special occasions or holidays, cupcakes are now an everyday baked-goods treat that dominate the desserts market with well-known national businesses such as Baked by Melissa, Sprinkles and Crumbs. 
 