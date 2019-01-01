There are no Videos in your queue.
Currency
Travel
What might not be much of a problem at all at home can be a very big deal when you're in a strange country.
For security purposes, the Royal Mint has revamped its one pound coin.
The cybersecurity guru says that government needs to find a way to work with companies like Bitcoin.
The digital currency has the same designation as gold or oil.
A judge ruled that bitcoins don't have the 'tangible qualities' needed to constitute owned property by Japanese law.
More From This Topic
Bitcoin
Bitcoin entrepreneurs don't often openly discuss the gambles they're taking. In this telling clip, they do, revealing the risks that worry them.
Crowdfunding
Tired of political posturing, a Londoner hopes to bail out Greece using the power of the people.
Bitcoin
Game-changing or not, the cryptocurrency is anything but a joke to a growing number of entrepreneurs.
Currency
Set for release in 2020, the note will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Virtual Currency
The author of 'The Bitcoin Big Bang' on what entrepreneurs need to know about the budding digital currency.
Microsoft
The tech company also struggled with the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
Bitstamp
The Bitcoin exchange, which shut down following a security breach, says it will begin trading the virtual currency again within the next day or so.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin's awareness and adoption grew by leaps and bounds this year, but its value did the opposite, plummeting by more than 56 percent.
Economic Conditions
Factory activity is shrinking in China, euro zone business growth remains weak and emerging market giant Russia is in a spiraling currency crisis.
Bitcoin
When Bill Gates boosts Bitcoin, Microsoft listens.
