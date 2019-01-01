My Queue

Customer Acquisition Cost

Metrics

Your enthusiasm for what you've built will get buyers excited but they'll need numbers too.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
How One Entrepreneur Found Lasting Success By Focusing on 3 Basic Business Principles

A single-minded focus on revenue can blind you to how badly your business is really doing.
Serenity Gibbons | 5 min read
How to Determine Your SaaS Business' Cost of Acquisition

If you measure the cost of acquisition against customer lifetime value, you'll discover that the revenue earned per customer is less than you'd expected.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
6 Super-Simple Ideas to Lower Customer Acquisition Cost for Any SaaS

For starters, raise your expectations as to how much customer acquisition will cost you.
Neil Patel | 6 min read