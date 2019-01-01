There are no Videos in your queue.
Customer Appreciation
Personal Branding
Taylor Swift makes certain not one of her fans feels like a number, which is part of why she has more fans than she could possibly count.
Referrals are not just prime sales leads. They are the ultimate compliment.
Even a small investment here can result in a tremendous increase in brand visibility and loyalty. So, what are you waiting for?
The size of their order is not the only factor to consider when determining which clients merit special thanks.
For a start, consider signing up with Code Gratitude, which offers discounts to first responders and active and veteran military personnel.
Customer Service
Ever hear of a 'wall of love'? Time to build one for your company.
