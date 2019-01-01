My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Appreciation

3 Things Taylor Swift Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Reputation Management
Personal Branding

3 Things Taylor Swift Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Reputation Management

Taylor Swift makes certain not one of her fans feels like a number, which is part of why she has more fans than she could possibly count.
Joey Coleman | 6 min read
4 Mindsets That Earn You More Customer Referrals

4 Mindsets That Earn You More Customer Referrals

Referrals are not just prime sales leads. They are the ultimate compliment.
Joseph Pigato | 5 min read
6 Exceptional Examples of Brands Showing Their Customer Appreciation

6 Exceptional Examples of Brands Showing Their Customer Appreciation

Even a small investment here can result in a tremendous increase in brand visibility and loyalty. So, what are you waiting for?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
4 Ways to Tell Your Most Valuable Clients From Your Biggest Time Wasters

4 Ways to Tell Your Most Valuable Clients From Your Biggest Time Wasters

The size of their order is not the only factor to consider when determining which clients merit special thanks.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Why Gratitude Is Your Key To Customer Growth and Retention

Why Gratitude Is Your Key To Customer Growth and Retention

For a start, consider signing up with Code Gratitude, which offers discounts to first responders and active and veteran military personnel.
John Brubaker | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 Cool Things You Can Do With Customer Feedback
Customer Service

5 Cool Things You Can Do With Customer Feedback

Ever hear of a 'wall of love'? Time to build one for your company.
Akshaya Venkat | 4 min read