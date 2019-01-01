customer attraction

A Quirky Brand Name, Coupled With a Creative Module Does Wonders
Branding

Jeff Bezos had looked through the dictionary to settle for Amazon, not only because its sounds 'exotic and different' but also because its start with 'A', so alphabetically too it would be on the top of the charts.
Sugandh Bahl | 3 min read