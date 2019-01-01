My Queue

Customer Complaints

The 5 Types of People Who Will Complain About Your Business
The 5 Types of People Who Will Complain About Your Business

No matter the exact reason, most customer complaints fall into five basic categories.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
Customer Service Is Ground Zero For Success

Try these eight best practices to make sure your company develops a 'customer-centric' focus.
Rohan Ayyar | 6 min read
What Buffer Can Teach Us About Customer Service

Now hiring: A Happiness Hero to be the extraordinary gatekeeper of my business.
Raubi Marie Perilli | 6 min read
3 Elements of a Better Customer Experience

Companies that treat customer service like an afterthought needn't worry -- their competition will take care of the rest.
Scott Horn | 7 min read
6 Steps for Handling Social Media Complaints Like a Pro

Learn how to deal with online complaints effectively by remembering a simple acronym.
Jay Baer | 13 min read

More From This Topic

People Are Horrified That Facebook's Hidden Inbox Is Hiding Incredibly Important Messages
Facebook

Users are complaining about not seeing messages from since-deceased family members, people reaching out to help them, and even people contacting them to let them know their friends have died.
Rob Price | 7 min read
Partiers Beware: Airbnb Will Let Neighbors Complain Online
Airbnb

The home-rental giant announced Monday that the company will begin rolling out a new online comment and complaint feature.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
3 Ways to Reveal the Hidden Causes of Customer Anxiety
Customer Service

Why do shoppers put bent cans of vegetables back on the grocery store shelf? Here are ways to to care for and protect subtle but vital service hygiene.
Chip R. Bell | 5 min read
Battling Brand Sabotage: The Angry Critic
Reputation Management

Only one negative online review can destroy your company's reputation. Here's how to prevent that from happening.
Anca Bradley | 5 min read
JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse
Legal Issues

The company's founders have a history of being associated with dubious practices.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Subway Reveals It Did Not Act on a Serious Complaint About Jared Fogle in 2011
Subway

The complaint was from a former journalist who also took her concerns to the FBI.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Apple Will Fix the Busted Camera on Your iPhone 6 Plus
iPhone

Customers who bought phones between September 2014 and January 2015 can get their back-of-phone cameras fixed for free.
Jonathan Chew | 1 min read
7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online
Customer Complaints

Customers can complain anonymously but you have to respond publicly. Be nice and patient.
John McAdam | 3 min read
Good News for Your Inbox: LinkedIn Cuts Back on Annoying Emails
Linkedin

The company is decreasing the number of emails it sends to users.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Magic Words Customers Want to Hear
Starting a Business

These words and phrases to show customers how important they are to you and your business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read