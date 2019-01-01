My Queue

Customer Databases

You Can Use Data to Woo Your Customers -- Here Are 3 Ways How.
Customer Databases

You Can Use Data to Woo Your Customers -- Here Are 3 Ways How.

Want more emotionally connected buyers? Make data your wingman.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off

A Customer Data Platform Picks Up Where CRM Leaves Off

At last, there is a way to pull all the data together for deep, actionable, behavioral insights..
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
Why Your Marketing Department Might Need an Unlikely Hero

Why Your Marketing Department Might Need an Unlikely Hero

Remember "The Phantom Tollbooth"? Maybe you need a change agent like Milo.
Elaine Leavenworth | 7 min read
9 Cool Ways You Can Use Data-Driven Marketing to Gain Customers

9 Cool Ways You Can Use Data-Driven Marketing to Gain Customers

If you don't know what a "buyer persona" is, it's time you schooled yourself in the benefits data-driven strategies can offer.
AJ Agrawal | 6 min read
How to Clean Up Customer Data and Revive Your Company

How to Clean Up Customer Data and Revive Your Company

A three-hour database training session could transform your marketing team and boost your bottom line.
Andrew Cohen | 3 min read

In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million
Bankruptcy

In Auction for RadioShack Name, Highest Bid Stands at $15 Million

The auction also includes the bankrupt electronic retailer's customer data.
Reuters | 2 min read
10 Questions to Ask When Collecting Customer Data
News and Trends

10 Questions to Ask When Collecting Customer Data

What business owners need to know about gathering, using and protecting customer information.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Want to Create the Holy Grail of Mailing Lists? Follow These 5 Tips.
Direct Mail

Want to Create the Holy Grail of Mailing Lists? Follow These 5 Tips.

Entrepreneurs looking to create a successful email campaign must have a top-notch mailing list.
Craig Simpson | 6 min read
Cleaning Up Your Mailing List
Office Tech

Cleaning Up Your Mailing List

Find out how merge purge and data hygiene can increase your sales and save you thousands of dollars.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
Marketing Must: Customer Data Points to Stop Ignoring -- Now
Marketing

Marketing Must: Customer Data Points to Stop Ignoring -- Now

Collecting these important details can help you convert leads to customers as effectively as possible.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Why Big Data Is Your Key to Beefing Up Customer Engagement
Technology

Why Big Data Is Your Key to Beefing Up Customer Engagement

Your business is leaving lots of useful data on the table. Here's why no bit of data should be tossed when it comes to customer engagement.
Duane Edwards | 4 min read
How Rapportive Helps Businesses Manage Customer Relationships
Marketing

How Rapportive Helps Businesses Manage Customer Relationships

The company's Gmail add-on makes for a sleek social CRM tool.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg | 4 min read
5 Ways to Build a Solid Email Marketing List
Marketing

5 Ways to Build a Solid Email Marketing List

Keeping in touch with your best prospects will draw them back to your website to buy.
AJ Kumar | 4 min read
Tracking Small Business Data with Adobe's FormsCentral
Technology

Tracking Small Business Data with Adobe's FormsCentral

To corral the massive amounts on business information you get each day, Adobe helps you create customized forms.
Jonathan Blum
How to Expand a Contact Database to Find More Customers
Marketing

How to Expand a Contact Database to Find More Customers

Consider these tips for building a robust contact list on a budget.
Sheryl Johnson | 6 min read