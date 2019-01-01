My Queue

Customer Experience

4 Ways to Make Value Creation Core to Your Business

It's important to direct your business toward making a difference in your customers' lives.
Per Bylund | 5 min read
3 Ways to Build the Rewards Program Customers Want

To earn your customers' devotion, remember that loyalty is a two-way street. To get it, you've got to give it.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Turn Small Biz into Smart Biz: Technology for Growth, Productivity, and Customer Experience

In honor of Small Business Week 2019, join us for a webinar to discuss the impact of smart technology on small business growth, productivity, and customer experience.
2 min read
Staying Ahead of the Curve: How the Customer Experience Is Evolving

Abandoned but not alone, BlackBerry shows us all that the customer experience is everything. The smartest businesses anticipate customer needs before they manifest.
Rashan Dixon | 7 min read
Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?

Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read

More From This Topic

4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control

No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Customer Journey Maps: The North Star to Digital Transformation

Diving right into digital transformation can tempt any leader, but a lack of architecture might mean failure. Here's the most important step to take before starting out.
Margaret Rogers | 5 min read
What Got You Here Will Get You There

Applying this notion to your team will strengthen company culture, boost employee morale, and bolster the bottom line.
Jeremy Miller | 5 min read
Listen to Your Customers: Turn to Data to Discover Their Truth

Consumers aren't great at telling companies what they want -- but their data can be.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Customer Experience Is How You Can Differentiate Your Brand

Customers have nearly limitless choices. How you treat them is more important than marginal differences in price.
Tiffany Delmore | 4 min read
What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Get Right About the Customer Experience

Don't forget your people.
Tracy Maylett | 5 min read
Here's How You Differentiate Yourself in a Crowded Market

If there is a business opportunity in offering a product or service, there are people doing it already. But their being first doesn't prevent you from being better.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing

Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
The Supreme Court's Decision on Online Sales Taxes Will Reshape Retail -- Again

The Supreme Court a generation ago inadvertently gave ecommerce an immense subsidy. It has now taken it away.
Corey Tollefson | 5 min read
Delivering Remarkable Experiences Is How You Win More Customers

Equip your team to make a lasting impression.
Sonia Thompson | 5 min read