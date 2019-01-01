My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Feedback

9 Secrets to Having World-Class Customer Service
Customer Service

9 Secrets to Having World-Class Customer Service

Hint: It starts with your people.
The Oracles | 9 min read
Growth Hacking With Customer Feedback

Growth Hacking With Customer Feedback

Seven tips for using surveys to unlock startup growth and innovation.
Leela Srinivasan | 7 min read
Your Customers Have Questions. But Are You Actually Listening?

Your Customers Have Questions. But Are You Actually Listening?

One CEO this contributor knows spends two weeks a year in his company's call center, talking to customers directly.
Shaun Belding | 8 min read
Forget Product-Market Fit. Find Your Market, Then Build Your Product.

Forget Product-Market Fit. Find Your Market, Then Build Your Product.

The idea of product-market fit needs to be flipped on its head entirely.
Hamlet Batista | 5 min read
3 Previously Unimaginable Projects Your Startup Team Could Deploy With an Agile Approach

3 Previously Unimaginable Projects Your Startup Team Could Deploy With an Agile Approach

An agile approach won't cure all that ails you, but it can help you achieve a few goals that you might think are out of reach.
Sarah Fruy | 5 min read

More From This Topic

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It
Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It

Without a roadmap, your chances of failure increase.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
8 Success Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A

8 Success Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Chick-fil-A

A reliably delicious sandwich served at a friendly, clean restaurant doesn't have to be as cheap as a burger.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
How to Work With Customers to Guide Your Product Development
Product Development

How to Work With Customers to Guide Your Product Development

Learn from Microsoft's 'Open Hack' approach to collaboratively solve customer problems.
Dan Behrendt | 6 min read
There's No Guarantee Sudden Startup Success Will Last. Here's What You Need to Do to Achieve Long-Term Growth.
Customer Feedback

There's No Guarantee Sudden Startup Success Will Last. Here's What You Need to Do to Achieve Long-Term Growth.

To sustain success, focus on your customers.
Finn Faldi | 7 min read
If You Can't Solve a Customer Complaint in 10 Minutes, You're Doing It Wrong
Ready For Anything

If You Can't Solve a Customer Complaint in 10 Minutes, You're Doing It Wrong

It's time to invest in resolving customers' complaints quickly, easily and in the channels they prefer.
Joshua March | 7 min read
Don't Dread the 1-Star Review -- Capitalize on It
Online Reviews

Don't Dread the 1-Star Review -- Capitalize on It

Customers don't trust a business with only perfect reviews.
Ryan Bonnici | 5 min read
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing
Events

Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing

Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
California's Supreme Court Ruled Yelp Doesn't Have to Take Down Negative Reviews. What Does That Mean for Your Business?
Online Reviews

California's Supreme Court Ruled Yelp Doesn't Have to Take Down Negative Reviews. What Does That Mean for Your Business?

Business owners have to pay attention to online reviews because they can have a huge impact.
Dan Goldstein | 6 min read
Are You Listening to Your End Customer? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Be.
Ready For Anything

Are You Listening to Your End Customer? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Be.

As an entrepreneur, you have to lead, but sometimes you have to listen as well.
Kara Goldin | 5 min read
How to Really Hear and Use Customer Feedback
Ready For Anything

How to Really Hear and Use Customer Feedback

Listening to criticism pays off big time. Here's how to identify -- and encourage -- the customer love that makes brands flourish.
Jason McCann | 6 min read