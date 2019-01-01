My Queue

customer management

How Entrepreneurs can Improve their Business Success Rate in the Market
Business

Scale up your business by engaging into the right funnel of business "Planning and Networking"
Deepti Atul Goswami | 4 min read
Here's What You Should Do to Ensure You are Not Losing Out on Customers

After acquiring customers, the struggle lies in retaining them and making sure that they don't go opting for other players in the field
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read