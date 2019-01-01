My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer relaiton

How to Rule the Customer Service Industry in 2017- The Top Trends That Will Turn Around the Market
Customer Service

How to Rule the Customer Service Industry in 2017- The Top Trends That Will Turn Around the Market

You must pursue value of your service rather than success, because, for the customer service industry, success will automatically be attracted by value.
Sam Makad | 4 min read