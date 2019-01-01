Customer Relationship

My Queue

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business
11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

If two businesses are pretty much the same, why would anybody work for or buy from the one run by a jerk?
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How You Can Build Long Lasting Customer Relationships

How You Can Build Long Lasting Customer Relationships

Here are three ways you can create a customer experience that will develop fans of your business for life.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
This $10 Course Will Teach You Customer Retention Best Practices

This $10 Course Will Teach You Customer Retention Best Practices

Learn the science behind creating a repeat customer.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
4 Reasons Why Empathy Is Good for Business

4 Reasons Why Empathy Is Good for Business

How this traditionally soft skill yields hard, bottom-line results for organizations big and small
Maria Ross | 8 min read
Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That

Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That

To turn consumers into community members, look beyond profit to connect with their passion.
Gayle Teskey | 7 min read

Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention to How Kylie Jenner Is Growing Her Company
Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention to How Kylie Jenner Is Growing Her Company

Stay agile, lean and engaged with your customers.
Jeremy Hendon | 6 min read
Here's How to Earn and Keep the Loyalty of Your Customers
Here's How to Earn and Keep the Loyalty of Your Customers

Nobody will buy from you unless they trust you, but once they trust you they will buy again.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Build-A-Bear Workshop Is Caught Off Guard for Its 'Pay Your Age' Promo and Forced to Turn Away Customers
Build-A-Bear Workshop Is Caught Off Guard for Its 'Pay Your Age' Promo and Forced to Turn Away Customers

The company says it experienced 'unprecedented' customer turnout and provides a lesson on preparation for entrepreneurs.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business
A Founder's Most Important Job Is Staying Connected to the Business

If you think success means you can check out, you've failed already.
Eyal Ronen | 5 min read
12 Ways Your Sales Process Is Alienating People
12 Ways Your Sales Process Is Alienating People

Getting meetings and closing deals is already hard. You might be making it a lot harder without realizing it.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How Ann Taylor and Loft Create Customer Loyalty Through Charitable Efforts
How Ann Taylor and Loft Create Customer Loyalty Through Charitable Efforts

Ann Taylor and Loft build up charities and customer loyalty at the same time -- here's how you can do it, too.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
This Is How You Get New Customers to Trust You Right Away
This Is How You Get New Customers to Trust You Right Away

Learn how to use the five types of social proof marketing.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
How Do You Find Your First Customers?
How Do You Find Your First Customers?

The chairman of DocuSign explains how to turn a company's first customers into valuable ambassadors.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.
Want to Know What Your Customers Really Think? Try Working Side by Side With Them to Solve Problems.

Microsoft sends its developers to work with customers to build technology that solves their biggest pain points.
Dan Behrendt | 8 min read
Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.
Customers Flee for a Reason. You Need to Give Them Reasons Not to Stay.

You have to listen.
Rebekah Iliff | 6 min read