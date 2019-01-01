There are no Videos in your queue.
Customer Research
Futurecasting for Product Innovation teaches you how to anticipate consumers' future needs.
Former ad exec Georgina Gooley had never launched a brand before. By getting to know the space she was entering -- and the consumers she hoped to serve -- she set out to disrupt the shaving industry.
Use your own customer data about your customers to scale and grow.
Take stock of the assets you have and create a realistic plan to define your purpose, gather resources and develop market insights.
Instead of trying to succeed by marketing to everyone, define your target audience.
Small Business Heroes
A well-crafted survey of your customers is the best method businesses have for learning what they are doing well and what they can improve.
Customer Research
Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
Small Business Heroes
Sophisticated algorithms can ensure sampling is done accurately for your market research.
Data Analysis
From choosing a location to understanding your customer base, market insights from data analysis are key to your success.
Polls
The real deal-breaker with surveys is bad questions. Here's how to collect customer data that will yield honest results.
Marketing
Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
Small Business Heroes
Whatever the strategy, whatever the product, whatever the decision, test it and let the the results guide you to success.
Small Business Heroes
Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Small Business Heroes
Don't drown while your competitors have taken command of their marketing data using these tricks.
Marketing
Buyer personas have one major weakness: they're completely made up. They're a good start, but try these tactics as well.
