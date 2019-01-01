My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Research

Learn How to Stay Ahead of the Curve By 'Futurecasting'
Customer Research

Learn How to Stay Ahead of the Curve By 'Futurecasting'

Futurecasting for Product Innovation teaches you how to anticipate consumers' future needs.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How Research, Research and More Research Led the Co-Founder of Billie to a Successful Launch

How Research, Research and More Research Led the Co-Founder of Billie to a Successful Launch

Former ad exec Georgina Gooley had never launched a brand before. By getting to know the space she was entering -- and the consumers she hoped to serve -- she set out to disrupt the shaving industry.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data

Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data

Use your own customer data about your customers to scale and grow.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business

Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business

Take stock of the assets you have and create a realistic plan to define your purpose, gather resources and develop market insights.
Ahmed Safwan | 6 min read
How to Target the Right Audience in 5 Simple Steps

How to Target the Right Audience in 5 Simple Steps

Instead of trying to succeed by marketing to everyone, define your target audience.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How to Ask Survey Questions for Maximum Marketing Benefit
Small Business Heroes

How to Ask Survey Questions for Maximum Marketing Benefit

A well-crafted survey of your customers is the best method businesses have for learning what they are doing well and what they can improve.
Eric Siu | 6 min read
3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds
Customer Research

3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds

Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
Maria Ross | 5 min read
Why Are You Still Risking Millions on Your Intuition?
Small Business Heroes

Why Are You Still Risking Millions on Your Intuition?

Sophisticated algorithms can ensure sampling is done accurately for your market research.
Erin Kelly | 6 min read
Why Data Is Gold for Retailers Looking to Grow
Data Analysis

Why Data Is Gold for Retailers Looking to Grow

From choosing a location to understanding your customer base, market insights from data analysis are key to your success.
Jim Robeson | 5 min read
The Problem With Polls Isn't the Lies Respondents May Tell
Polls

The Problem With Polls Isn't the Lies Respondents May Tell

The real deal-breaker with surveys is bad questions. Here's how to collect customer data that will yield honest results.
Ray Beharry | 5 min read
All About Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why You Need Them and How to Make Them Effective
Marketing

All About Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why You Need Them and How to Make Them Effective

Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
Small Business PR | 3 min read
The Only True Way to Become a Marketing Genius
Small Business Heroes

The Only True Way to Become a Marketing Genius

Whatever the strategy, whatever the product, whatever the decision, test it and let the the results guide you to success.
Perry Marshall | 4 min read
8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing
Small Business Heroes

8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing

Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Brian Sutter | 5 min read
How to Navigate the River of Marketing Data
Small Business Heroes

How to Navigate the River of Marketing Data

Don't drown while your competitors have taken command of their marketing data using these tricks.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
10 Ways to Get Into Your Customers' Heads Beyond Creating Buyer Personas
Marketing

10 Ways to Get Into Your Customers' Heads Beyond Creating Buyer Personas

Buyer personas have one major weakness: they're completely made up. They're a good start, but try these tactics as well.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read