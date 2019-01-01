My Queue

Customer Retention

Are You Doing These 3 Things to Foster Brand Community?
Branding

Are You Doing These 3 Things to Foster Brand Community?

It's never too late to course-correct and treat your customers as if they are welcome guests and members of a valued community.
Gayle Teskey | 6 min read
This $10 Course Will Teach You Customer Retention Best Practices

This $10 Course Will Teach You Customer Retention Best Practices

Learn the science behind creating a repeat customer.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
How Churn Destroys Businesses, and How to Stop It at Yours

How Churn Destroys Businesses, and How to Stop It at Yours

Without knowing why your customers are churning, you'll have no way to create a strategy around retention
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Looking for Subscription Retail Success? Cut Your Churn Rate

Looking for Subscription Retail Success? Cut Your Churn Rate

Each lost subscriber represents a substantial loss in revenue, so it's critical to fight for every customer. Here's how to build the right mindset and toolbox to fight churn -- both voluntary and involuntary -- and boost your subscription membership numbers.
Georg Richter | 6 min read
Signs a Customer Is About to Leave -- and How to Prevent It

Signs a Customer Is About to Leave -- and How to Prevent It

Churn proof your business by paying attention early.
Sandi Lin | 5 min read

More From This Topic

3 Essentials for Building a Loyal Customer Base
Customer Retention

3 Essentials for Building a Loyal Customer Base

Contrary to popular belief, brand loyalty is alive and well -- but you do have to earn it first.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
What NASCAR's Declining Popularity Can Teach Us About Responding to a Changing Market
Customer Retention

What NASCAR's Declining Popularity Can Teach Us About Responding to a Changing Market

In February last year, the Daytona 500, the NASCAR season opener, drew a Nielsen Rating of only 5.3. That was an all-time low.
Alex Gold | 8 min read
Retain the Shopify Customers You Attract this Peak Shopping Season
Customer Retention

Retain the Shopify Customers You Attract this Peak Shopping Season

The coming weeks will be full of parties, gifts and friends. But don't let another 'gift' slip through your fingers: a customer who's here to stay.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model
Customer Engagement

How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model

Matt Munson, the CEO of stock photo website Twenty20, talks about how reaching out to its enthusiastic user base improved the brand.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That
Customer Relationship

Your Startup Isn't a Community? Here's How to Change That

To turn consumers into community members, look beyond profit to connect with their passion.
Gayle Teskey | 7 min read
How to Tell When It's Time to Quit and Move On
Entrepreneurship

How to Tell When It's Time to Quit and Move On

Owning your own business is always a wonderful dream. The reality isn't always so wonderful.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Don't Underestimate the Power of a Good Newsletter to Drive Business
Email Newsletters

Don't Underestimate the Power of a Good Newsletter to Drive Business

Few tools are better for retaining and marketing to existing customers than a newsletter packed with engaging and relevant content.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand
Customer Engagement

5 World Cup Strategies You Can Steal to Make Consumers Passionate Fans of Your Brand

Watch the World Cup for clues as to how you can drive direct-to-consumer growth.
Zubin Mowlavi | 7 min read
The One Customer Relations Tip You Need to Grow Sales
Customer Loyalty

The One Customer Relations Tip You Need to Grow Sales

Eric Siu lays out why how your customers remember you makes a big difference to your business.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.
Subscription Businesses

Novelty Is No Longer the Driving Force Behind the Subscription Box. Here's What Is.

Box delivery itself isn't what's thrilling customers. Brands' complete customer focus and personalization is what drives great experiences and innovations.
Georg Richter | 6 min read