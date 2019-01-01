My Queue

customer reviews

4 Common Assumptions About Online Reputation Management That Are Totally Wrong
Online Reputation Management

4 Common Assumptions About Online Reputation Management That Are Totally Wrong

Eventually somebody will write something unpleasant about your business. You better have a plan.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
5-Star Reviews, 5-Star Fraud. Are You Ready to Pay the Price?

5-Star Reviews, 5-Star Fraud. Are You Ready to Pay the Price?

Go about reviews the right way and you'll earn respect and trust in the process. Cheat and you risk everything you've built.
Peter Mühlmann | 5 min read
Anonymous Online Detractors Shattering Your Confidence?

Anonymous Online Detractors Shattering Your Confidence?

Your messaging is only part of the equation when it comes to your business's reputation. Reviews, both good and bad, are the other part, and they're not under your control. Here's a path forward.
Daniel Neiditch | 5 min read
How to Measure Your Customers' Happiness Score (and Why That Matters)

How to Measure Your Customers' Happiness Score (and Why That Matters)

Learning how to determine your customers' level of satisfaction with your product or service is one of the best time investments you can make.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
3 Psychological Reasons Why Buyers Crave Reviews

3 Psychological Reasons Why Buyers Crave Reviews

Consumers use reviews as a source of information and to increase their sense of social belonging.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read

More From This Topic

What to Do When Your Product Goes From Beloved to Hated on Amazon
Problem Solvers Podcast

What to Do When Your Product Goes From Beloved to Hated on Amazon

Think Board got trashed in Amazon reviews, and it was the best thing to ever happen to the company.
Jason Feifer | 5 min read
6 Ways to Make Online Reviews Work for Your Business
Online Reviews

6 Ways to Make Online Reviews Work for Your Business

If you're not already utilizing customer reviews online, you should be. Here are six simple ways to do that.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
4 Lesser-Known Customer-Review Platforms You Need to Know About
customer reviews

4 Lesser-Known Customer-Review Platforms You Need to Know About

Sure, customers can use Yelp and Amazon to review your business. But there are other review sites out there that might work just as well for you.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
6 Rules for Influencing How Customers Will Review Your Brand
Online Reviews

6 Rules for Influencing How Customers Will Review Your Brand

Just one bad review can have a devastating impact.
Tim Murphy | 6 min read
Increase Your Perceived Value With Social Proof -- and Charge More
Social Media

Increase Your Perceived Value With Social Proof -- and Charge More

You can start establishing your presence by using customer reviews, testimonials and authority logos.
Sam Oh | 5 min read
6 Reasons Investors Will Be Buying Amazon 'FBA' Businesses in 2016
Ecommerce

6 Reasons Investors Will Be Buying Amazon 'FBA' Businesses in 2016

Why focus on customer acquisition, a website and manufacturing when you don't have to?
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
8 Ways to Skyrocket Real User Reviews for Your Ecommerce Products
customer reviews

8 Ways to Skyrocket Real User Reviews for Your Ecommerce Products

Because if you can't get reviews for your ecommerce product, you may as well not be in business.
Neil Patel | 7 min read
Facebook Testing New Search Tool That Sorts Businesses Based on Reviews
Facebook

Facebook Testing New Search Tool That Sorts Businesses Based on Reviews

The functionality is similar to what Yelp and Angie's List offers.
Reuters | 2 min read
When Customers Call Your Baby Ugly: Handling Negative Online Reviews
Online Reputation Management

When Customers Call Your Baby Ugly: Handling Negative Online Reviews

Three things you need to know before you hit reply.
Lida Citroën | 4 min read
Yelp Shares are Tanking and a Kickstarter Project Could Be the Reason
Controversies

Yelp Shares are Tanking and a Kickstarter Project Could Be the Reason

A new documentary apparently shows alleged abuses by the customer review service.
Myles Udland | 2 min read