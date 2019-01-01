My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

customer rewards

5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn
Customer Engagement

5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn

To increase loyalty, businesses must realize that their relationship with the customer does not end with closing a sale, that's where it actually begins.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
McDonald's Plans to Roll Out a Rewards Program For Customers

McDonald's Plans to Roll Out a Rewards Program For Customers

The system will likely be based on the number of times a customer visits the fast-food franchise each month.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Why You Should Discriminate Amongst Customers, and Be Proud of It

Why You Should Discriminate Amongst Customers, and Be Proud of It

Although we all want to feel that every customer is equal and loved, the fact is that all customers are not equal or loved.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
If You Want Happy Customers, Do These 5 Things (Infographic)

If You Want Happy Customers, Do These 5 Things (Infographic)

It's not that hard to make holiday shoppers happy -- and the payoff can be huge.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Reciprocal Loyalty -- the Best Way to Acquire and Retain Customers

Reciprocal Loyalty -- the Best Way to Acquire and Retain Customers

Some companies cultivate and win consumers' support by thanking and rewarding them for their online engagement.
Keith Smith | 4 min read