Customer Service Management

8 Telltale Signs Your Company Is Going Under
Business Failure

8 Telltale Signs Your Company Is Going Under

Boundless optimism is required to launch a business but a steady grip on reality is required to stay in business.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Don't Mistake a Frequent Customer With a Loyal Customer

Don't Mistake a Frequent Customer With a Loyal Customer

A customer who has made a genuine connection with your business won't dump you when they find somebody slightly cheaper.
William Bauer | 4 min read
How Luck Plays Into This Michigan Bar and Grill's Success

How Luck Plays Into This Michigan Bar and Grill's Success

What other small business owners can learn from this restaurant's approach to customer service.
Tom Borg | 5 min read
Customer Retention Is No Accident -- How Small Business Can Get It Right

Customer Retention Is No Accident -- How Small Business Can Get It Right

Loyal customers are precious. Identifying the details and creating a system to make sure they're taken care of is key.
Tom Borg | 3 min read
The Magic Words Customers Want to Hear

The Magic Words Customers Want to Hear

These words and phrases to show customers how important they are to you and your business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Secret to Getting Repeat Customers
Starting a Business

The Secret to Getting Repeat Customers

Follow these tips for providing excellent customer service, a must-have for any successful business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
Comcast

Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown

The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
This Strategy, Used by the Red Sox, Can Elevate You Above the Competition
Customer Feedback

This Strategy, Used by the Red Sox, Can Elevate You Above the Competition

What can you do to avoid the trap of a price war? One simple thing: hit the road and gather customer feedback.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The 2-Step Process for Excellent Customer Service
Management

The 2-Step Process for Excellent Customer Service

Implement this system to get customers raving about your business.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
The Internet of Things Demands That Customer Service Catch Up
Internet of Things

The Internet of Things Demands That Customer Service Catch Up

The winning companies will figure out how to deliver a seamless and exceptional experience that satisfies users -- before they even ask for it.
Jim Freeze | 5 min read
Customer-Service Lessons to Glean From Comcast's Snafu
Customer Service

Customer-Service Lessons to Glean From Comcast's Snafu

Make your client-support process a win for all involved, not excluding those answering the phones.
Tomas Gorny | 3 min read
What Kind of Trees Are the Customers You're Serving?
Customer Service

What Kind of Trees Are the Customers You're Serving?

Client service is something that should be cultivated from the inception of a company -- not considered a form of damage control.
Renée Warren | 5 min read
Customer Support Is as Easy as 1, 2, 3
Customer Support

Customer Support Is as Easy as 1, 2, 3

Resource-constrained startups short on cash can implement a lean response strategy that turns consumers into advocates.
Chris Herbert and Christian Smith | 4 min read
4 Common Customer-Service Obstacles (And How to Fix Them)
Customer Service

4 Common Customer-Service Obstacles (And How to Fix Them)

Customer service can make or break a company. Don't fall into the trap of delivering sub-par service, which could result in your company's future going down the drain.
Laura Fagan | 4 min read
When the Self-Service Customer Smiles
Customer Loyalty

When the Self-Service Customer Smiles

Cater to the user of remote or electronic services while inspiring loyalty and a sense of partnership
Chip R. Bell | 4 min read