There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Customer Service Management
Business Failure
Boundless optimism is required to launch a business but a steady grip on reality is required to stay in business.
A customer who has made a genuine connection with your business won't dump you when they find somebody slightly cheaper.
What other small business owners can learn from this restaurant's approach to customer service.
Loyal customers are precious. Identifying the details and creating a system to make sure they're taken care of is key.
These words and phrases to show customers how important they are to you and your business.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Follow these tips for providing excellent customer service, a must-have for any successful business.
Comcast
The mass media company faces another customer-service blunder after someone tried to cancel the family's cable service.
Customer Feedback
What can you do to avoid the trap of a price war? One simple thing: hit the road and gather customer feedback.
Management
Implement this system to get customers raving about your business.
Internet of Things
The winning companies will figure out how to deliver a seamless and exceptional experience that satisfies users -- before they even ask for it.
Customer Service
Make your client-support process a win for all involved, not excluding those answering the phones.
Customer Service
Client service is something that should be cultivated from the inception of a company -- not considered a form of damage control.
Customer Support
Resource-constrained startups short on cash can implement a lean response strategy that turns consumers into advocates.
Customer Service
Customer service can make or break a company. Don't fall into the trap of delivering sub-par service, which could result in your company's future going down the drain.
Customer Loyalty
Cater to the user of remote or electronic services while inspiring loyalty and a sense of partnership
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?