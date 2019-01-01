My Queue

5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn
5 Tips for Quickly Reducing Customer Churn

To increase loyalty, businesses must realize that their relationship with the customer does not end with closing a sale, that's where it actually begins.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
Why Alexa Will Soon Be Handling Customer Support Calls -- and What Businesses Should Do to Prepare

Why Alexa Will Soon Be Handling Customer Support Calls -- and What Businesses Should Do to Prepare

Voice computers will fix what's broken about phone support without losing the most powerful communication tool ever invented -- the human voice.
Ryan Nichols | 5 min read
I Used to Work in a Call Center -- Here's Why Robots Are (Almost) Ready to Take Over Customer Support

I Used to Work in a Call Center -- Here's Why Robots Are (Almost) Ready to Take Over Customer Support

In the near future, the AI behind voice services probably will mean that humans in very repetitive customer service roles will be liberated.
Florence Collins | 5 min read
2 Awesome Ways We Injected Personalization Into Our Business (and 1 Total Flop)

2 Awesome Ways We Injected Personalization Into Our Business (and 1 Total Flop)

How can a company personalize experiences for customers, even as its customer base continues to grow?
Ronnie Nijmeh | 5 min read
How to Train Your B2B Customer Support Team to Build a Loyal Customer Base

How to Train Your B2B Customer Support Team to Build a Loyal Customer Base

Building trusting customer relationships takes time and constant interaction, and there is no "one-size-fits-all" solution.
Robert C. Johnson | 5 min read

Customer Service Depends on Relationships Even in the Mobile Age
Customer Service Depends on Relationships Even in the Mobile Age

Our instant-gratification culture means you need to respond quickly, provide value and let customers decide how and when to start the conversation.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
5 Reasons to Reimagine How You Offer Customer Support
5 Reasons to Reimagine How You Offer Customer Support

In the new "era of the customer, innovative companies need to put users -- and their experience -- first.
Leyla Seka | 4 min read
Use Your Customer Support Staff to Improve Every Aspect of Your Business
Use Your Customer Support Staff to Improve Every Aspect of Your Business

Not sure how to improve customer experience? Start with your team already on the front lines.
Leyla Seka | 4 min read
10 Tips to Make Your Customer Support More, Well, Personal
10 Tips to Make Your Customer Support More, Well, Personal

We all want to know that a 'human' is on the other end, so make sure that's how your company comes off.
Ruairi Galavan | 6 min read
7 Considerations for Finding Your Ideal Customer-Support Structure
7 Considerations for Finding Your Ideal Customer-Support Structure

Define your customer's 'delight,' meaning that person's perfect support experience.
Rich Pearson | 4 min read
How a Refrigerator's Demise Illustrated 4 Steps to a Customer-Focused Brand
How a Refrigerator's Demise Illustrated 4 Steps to a Customer-Focused Brand

A grateful customer and Entrepreneur contributor spells out how a regional company, Yale Appliance, models exceptional customer service.
Chuck Tanowitz | 5 min read
5 Books Your Customer-Support Team Should Be Reading Right Now
5 Books Your Customer-Support Team Should Be Reading Right Now

Your customer-support team may never write a book or call themselves writers, but if the majority of their day is spent stringing words together to communicate, then it's worth their time to learn how to do it well.
Paul Jun | 5 min read
Handling the Curveballs of Customer Support
Handling the Curveballs of Customer Support

Here are a handful of troublesome scenarios you may come across, and some guidance on how to handle them.
Gregory Ciotti | 6 min read
Phrases to Improve Every Support Interaction
Phrases to Improve Every Support Interaction

Great communication is an art. Honing it to a keen edge is a science.
Gregory Ciotti | 10 min read
Why Customer Support Stories Spread Like Wildfire
Why Customer Support Stories Spread Like Wildfire

We experience a positive or negative customer support moment, and then we talk, tweet, text, or write a status update about it.
Paul Jun | 8 min read