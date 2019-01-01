There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Customization
Sales
Sending the same message to different people doesn't work.
When you customize the experience to fit the customer, everyone wins.
Bespoke or customized items are no longer viewed as a luxury. This is a buying trend you can get in on.
When you're working toward a massive sale, you can afford to invest time and money in a more personalized approach.
Your customers are bewildered by their options. Deliver unexpected delights to make choosing easy.
More From This Topic
Crowdfunding
The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
E-commerce
Customers have more online choices than ever before -- and shoppers are buying into the concept.
Retail
Shoppers at the Ralph Lauren Polo flagship store in New York City can now engage with Oak Labs' smart, interactive fitting-room mirrors.
Entrepreneurs
A domestic maker of binoculars takes on the best European optics, one satisfied customer at a time.
Health Care
Its use case is narrow, but the FDA's stamp of approval could have broader implications for the way we create customized medicine.
3-D Printing
Kegan Schouwenburg, founder of 3-D printed insole maker SOLS, believes customization will become a core offering at both high- and low-end retailers.
3-D Printing
Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
3-D Printing
SOLS co-founder Kegan Schouwenburg offers a look into how the 3-D printed insole maker is expanding.
Marketing Strategies
First tackle the low-hanging fruit and then build up to more ambitious campaigns.
Customer Feedback
What can you do to avoid the trap of a price war? One simple thing: hit the road and gather customer feedback.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?