The Big Winner of Cyber Monday? Victoria's Secret.
The Big Winner of Cyber Monday? Victoria's Secret.

L Brands stock was up almost 7 percent on Monday, and another 3.78 percent today
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Cyber Monday Breaks the Internet (60-Second Video)

Here's what entrepreneurs need to know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
The Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals: iPad, Roku, 4K TVs and More

Looking for a deal on Xbox, iPad, an Echo Dot or a 4K TV? Check out our Cyber Monday mega-post for today's top discounts.
Billy Kwong | 15+ min read
These 20 Online Course Bundles Are under $20 Each through Cyber Monday

Save and learn everything from coding to photography.
Entrepreneur Store | 9 min read
Holiday 2018 Spending Could Reach $1 Trillion. Here's Other Eye-Popping Numbers You Need to Know.

Get ready.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Attention Online Shoppers: 11 Things You Didn't Know About Honey
Attention Online Shoppers: 11 Things You Didn't Know About Honey

'Tis the season to know all about this coupon-hunting extension.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
5 Tips to Boost Your Ecommerce Sales on Cyber Monday
5 Tips to Boost Your Ecommerce Sales on Cyber Monday

Your goal should be to make your deals too good to resist. Is 50 percent off too high? Probably. But some companies have found it works.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
$6 Billion in 2 Days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday by the Numbers
$6 Billion in 2 Days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday by the Numbers

In 2016 businesses did $6.79 billion in sales. How will 2017 stack up?
Brian Roberts | 2 min read
10 Surprising Deals, Tips and Tricks for Cyber Monday
10 Surprising Deals, Tips and Tricks for Cyber Monday

Keep an eye out for unconventional deals -- and deals that aren't really deals at all.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
Cyber Monday 2017: Everything You Need to Know
Cyber Monday 2017: Everything You Need to Know

Let's jump in, and see what we can get out of this day of blowout bargains online.
Grant Brunner | 4 min read
Best Cyber Week Electronics Deals at Amazon
Best Cyber Week Electronics Deals at Amazon

From laptops and must-have gadgets, to HDTVs and connected devices, TechBargain has rounded up the best Cyber Week deals.
TechBargains | 5 min read
What The Season's Hottest Toy Reveals About How Holiday Retail is Changing
What The Season's Hottest Toy Reveals About How Holiday Retail is Changing

Where have all the Hatchimals gone?
Reuters | 3 min read
The Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now
The Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now

Here are some of today's hottest deals.
4 min read
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

It's Cyber Monday, and Amazon is ready to take your cash.
PC Magazine Staff | 4 min read
The Best 2016 Cyber Weekend Deals for Your Business Essentials
The Best 2016 Cyber Weekend Deals for Your Business Essentials

From web hosting to language learning programs, take advantage of these deals to start or boost your business.
Rocky Vy | 8 min read

Cyber Monday refers to the Monday after Thanksgiving in the United States where many retailers offer great deals and savings online. The term was created by marketing companies to persuade people to shop online. 