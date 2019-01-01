My Queue

Cybersecurity

3 'Boring' Essentials Every Successful Business Owner Must Deal With
Ready For Anything

3 'Boring' Essentials Every Successful Business Owner Must Deal With

If you don't take care of the "boring" stuff, your company won't last long enough to deliver on all the promises you made to your customers.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?

Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?

In the age of data breaches, companies have a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information. Entrepreneurs can protect data during transactions by taking 4 simple steps.
Robin Hau | 5 min read
The One Cybersecurity Risk You're Probably Not Even Thinking About

The One Cybersecurity Risk You're Probably Not Even Thinking About

Printers may be the last thing on your mind, but they're a vulnerable point of entry.
Kevin Pickhardt | 6 min read
3 Cybersecurity Tips for Entrepreneurs

3 Cybersecurity Tips for Entrepreneurs

Cybersecurity is key to any successful business. Here are three basic tips for getting started.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Facebook Stored Up to 600 Million User Passwords in Plain Text

Facebook Stored Up to 600 Million User Passwords in Plain Text

Facebook engineers built applications that stored unencrypted passwords on internal servers which could be searched by over 20,000 employees.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Did You Know These iPhone Apps Record Your Screen While You Use Them?
Cybersecurity

Did You Know These iPhone Apps Record Your Screen While You Use Them?

These apps utilize analytics software that embeds 'session replay' tech to show them exactly what users are doing.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Using Public Wi-Fi? Here's How to Protect Your Personal Data.
Security

Using Public Wi-Fi? Here's How to Protect Your Personal Data.

NordVPN's top-rated security solution is on sale for the next few days.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.
Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

This infographic examines the privacy policies of Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter, Amazon and Microsoft.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
What Business Owners Need to Know About Protecting Their Data
Cybersecurity

What Business Owners Need to Know About Protecting Their Data

False sense of security? Even major apps and platforms can fall victim to security vulnerabilities.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Coffee Beans Are Going Extinct, Facebook Covets Your Old Pics and the Motorola Razr Is Back (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Coffee Beans Are Going Extinct, Facebook Covets Your Old Pics and the Motorola Razr Is Back (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Court: Cops Can't Force You to Unlock a Phone With Biometrics
Smartphones

Court: Cops Can't Force You to Unlock a Phone With Biometrics

A California federal judge rules that police cannot compel users to unlock their devices with facial recognition, fingerprints, or other forms of biometrics.
Rob Marvin | 2 min read
5 Simple Yet Effective Ways to Increase Data Security
Cybersecurity

5 Simple Yet Effective Ways to Increase Data Security

According to the Better Business Bureau, U.S. small businesses lost an average $79,841 from cyberattacks in 2017. What are you doing about this in 2019?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
The 7 Types of Ecommerce Fraud Schemes You Should Know About
News and Trends

The 7 Types of Ecommerce Fraud Schemes You Should Know About

Who knew there were so many ways for people to cheat and steal?
Shoshanah Posner | 4 min read
How Secure Is Your Messaging App?
Cybersecurity

How Secure Is Your Messaging App?

Here's how to tell whether your private messages could be hijacked or whether they're safe from prying eyes.
Ben Dickson | 7 min read
For the Average Hacker, Your Small Business Is an Ideal Target
Cybersecurity

For the Average Hacker, Your Small Business Is an Ideal Target

You're not too big to be hacked. Here's how to avoid becoming a statistic.
Jon Schram | 6 min read