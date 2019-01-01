My Queue

Dada Room

Dada Room lanza app móvil
Apps

La startup es referente entre el público millennial al momento de buscar opciones de alojamiento compartido.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Los cuatro amigos que hicieron de la independencia un buen negocio

Los cuatro amigos que hicieron de la independencia un buen negocio

Dada Room es una plataforma para encontrar compañeros de vivienda que no sólo se conformó con ser líder en México. Ahora está en proceso de expansión en Latinoamérica gracias a su equipo que no deja de apostar por la innovación.
Érika Uribe | 10 min read