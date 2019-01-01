My Queue

Dafne Almazán Anaya

La psicóloga mexicana más joven del mundo gana premio de la juventud
Noticias

Dafne Almazán Anaya fue elegida por un jurado multidisciplinario integrado por académicos de la UNAM, UAM e IPN, además de especialistas del Instituto de la Juventud CDMX y organizaciones de jóvenes.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Ella es la genio mexicana que terminó la maestría a los 16 años

Desde que fue diagnosticada como superdotada, Dafne Almazán Anaya forma parte del Programa de Potenciación Intelectual.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read