Daily Deal Sites

Entrepreneur Daily Deals: Pre-Orders on Oculus Rift VR, Xbox One S and More
Daily Deals

Entrepreneur Daily Deals: Pre-Orders on Oculus Rift VR, Xbox One S and More

A roundup of the best deals of the day for stuff you won't want to miss.
TechBargains | 2 min read
Groupon Helps Restaurants Fill Tables During Off-Hours With Reservation-Based Deals

Groupon Helps Restaurants Fill Tables During Off-Hours With Reservation-Based Deals

Groupon's latest feature allows businesses to offer deals that can only be redeemed at a specific time of day.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
LivingSocial Poaches New CEO, Gautam Thakar, From eBay

LivingSocial Poaches New CEO, Gautam Thakar, From eBay

Following widespread layoffs and evolving business models at the daily deals site, Thakar will succeed founder Tim O'Shaughnessy in August.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Grow Your Daily Deals Site Customer Base

How to Grow Your Daily Deals Site Customer Base

Attracting customers is critical to the success of your online coupon or daily deal website. Here's how to attract traffic and build a following.
Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer | 6 min read
Design An Engaging Layout For Your Daily Deals Site

Design An Engaging Layout For Your Daily Deals Site

Get creative and attract more traffic with these tips for designing your online coupon or daily deal website.
Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer | 6 min read

How to Partner With Merchants for Your Daily Deals Site
Startup Kit

How to Partner With Merchants for Your Daily Deals Site

Here's how to find and sign up retailers who want to do business with you.
Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer | 6 min read
Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise
Daily Deal Sites

Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise

The longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host has big plans for his hyperlocal company.
Gabrielle Karol | 3 min read
The 4 Types of Online Discount Websites You Could Start
Startup Kit

The 4 Types of Online Discount Websites You Could Start

Find out more about the four varieties of sites that offer deals to consumers looking to save some money.
Entrepreneur Press and Rich Mintzer | 6 min read
Groupon Moves Deeper in the Discount Space With 'Freebies'
Marketing

Groupon Moves Deeper in the Discount Space With 'Freebies'

The daily-deal site has added a new category to its repertoire that includes digital coupons, promotion codes, giveaways and samples.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Groupon Gets Up On the Localization Game. Finally!?
Technology

Groupon Gets Up On the Localization Game. Finally!?

As part of its 5th birthday redesign, the mobile application for the daily-deal site will automatically send you offers in whatever town you happen to be in at the time.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
LivingSocial Quadruples Inventory, Moves Away From Daily Deals
Technology

LivingSocial Quadruples Inventory, Moves Away From Daily Deals

As customers tire of flash sales and daily deals, LivingSocial hopes that merchants will appreciate its new extended-length promotions.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office
Technology

Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office

The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Groupon Founder Turned Musician: Andrew Mason's 'Hardly Workin'
Technology

Groupon Founder Turned Musician: Andrew Mason's 'Hardly Workin'

In the collection of songs, Mason sings about lessons he learned founding the daily deals company.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast
Growth Strategies

Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast

Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Out as CEO
Leadership

Groupon Founder Andrew Mason Out as CEO

The embattled founder's memo to staff details why he was dismissed.
Jason Fell | 2 min read