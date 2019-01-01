There are no Videos in your queue.
Daily Deal Sites
Daily Deals
A roundup of the best deals of the day for stuff you won't want to miss.
Groupon's latest feature allows businesses to offer deals that can only be redeemed at a specific time of day.
Following widespread layoffs and evolving business models at the daily deals site, Thakar will succeed founder Tim O'Shaughnessy in August.
Attracting customers is critical to the success of your online coupon or daily deal website. Here's how to attract traffic and build a following.
Get creative and attract more traffic with these tips for designing your online coupon or daily deal website.
Startup Kit
Here's how to find and sign up retailers who want to do business with you.
Daily Deal Sites
The longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host has big plans for his hyperlocal company.
Startup Kit
Find out more about the four varieties of sites that offer deals to consumers looking to save some money.
Marketing
The daily-deal site has added a new category to its repertoire that includes digital coupons, promotion codes, giveaways and samples.
Technology
As part of its 5th birthday redesign, the mobile application for the daily-deal site will automatically send you offers in whatever town you happen to be in at the time.
Technology
As customers tire of flash sales and daily deals, LivingSocial hopes that merchants will appreciate its new extended-length promotions.
Technology
The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Technology
In the collection of songs, Mason sings about lessons he learned founding the daily deals company.
Growth Strategies
Here's a look at several businesses forced to cut back after a period of hyper-growth.
Leadership
The embattled founder's memo to staff details why he was dismissed.
