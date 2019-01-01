My Queue

Daily Deal Websites

Groupon Unveils Self-Serve, DIY Deal-Making Tool for Merchants
Marketing

Groupon Unveils Self-Serve, DIY Deal-Making Tool for Merchants

The Chicago-based website released Deal Builder, an option that allows business owners to automatically build a custom promotion.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Groupon, Other Deal Sites Not a Good Deal for Small Businesses

Groupon, Other Deal Sites Not a Good Deal for Small Businesses

A new report suggests voucher offers largely aren't shoring up new customers or sales.
Jason Fell
Why the Numbers Are Stacked Against Daily Deal Sites

Why the Numbers Are Stacked Against Daily Deal Sites

Costly deals on unfocused group-buying sites with an audience full of bargain hunters is proving to be the wrong approach.
Mikal E. Belicove
Groupon By the Numbers: From Startup to IPO

Groupon By the Numbers: From Startup to IPO

The 'deal-of-the-day' website has filed for an IPO, and it's growth is nothing less than staggering.
Mikal E. Belicove
Which Daily Deal Site is Right for You?

Which Daily Deal Site is Right for You?

From Groupon to LivingSocial to GroupPrice.com, See which daily deal website is best for finding customers.
Mikal E. Belicove