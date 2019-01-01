My Queue

dan gilbert

Stock Market of Things Launches in Detroit, Building a New Exchange As City Reinvents Itself
Detroit

Sneakers are just the start for StockX and its commodity-goods market.
Amanda Lewan | 4 min read
The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014

Read about the business leaders who dominated headlines in 2014 and set the stage for the year ahead -- for better or for worse.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
Rap Genius Raises $40 Million and Changes Name to 'Genius.' But That's Not the Whole Story.

An inside look at how the annotation startup is looking to rebrand after a string of controversial events that culminated in the firing of one of its co-founders.
Nicholas Carlson | 15+ min read