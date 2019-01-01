My Queue

Dan Held

How to Design a Knockout Bitcoin Mobile App
Trep Talk

How to Design a Knockout Bitcoin Mobile App

In this video, ZeroBlock co-founder Dan Held spills the insider secrets you need to know to knock your mobile Bitcoin app out of the park.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Have a Bitcoin Business Idea? This Is What You Need to Do.

Have a Bitcoin Business Idea? This Is What You Need to Do.

Kick-start your entry into the hot market with these expert tips and resources.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Why Bitcoin Is Still a Blank Slate Ripe for Disruption

Why Bitcoin Is Still a Blank Slate Ripe for Disruption

There are still plenty of business and career opportunities up for grabs in the Bitcoin Wild West. Find out what they are, straight from the mouths of these three leading industry experts.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read