There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Dan Price
Dan Price
The company's coding practices could potentially result in fines for small businesses that use Gravity as a payment processor, according to citizen journalist Doug Forbes.
A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.
The University of Kentucky, which hosted the TEDx talk in question last October, says it made its decision after being contacted by Price's representatives.
Kristie Colón reportedly recorded a TEDx talk where she accounts physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Gravity Payments CEO, according to a report in Bloomberg Businessweek.
Speaking at the Entrepreneur360 conference, the Gravity Payments CEO says his radical decision to cut his salary and raise it for his employees isn't right for every company.
More From This Topic
Employee Compensation
Have an objective compensation system that lets employees focus on intrinsic rewards.
Entrepreneur360 Conference
At the Entrepreneur360 Conference in New York, the founders of Adafruit, Gravity Payments and OrigAudio offered their views on what makes an effective leader.
Entrepreneurship
Zirtual, Gravity Payments and Zappos all have one thing in common: the danger of good intentions.
Managing Employees
The utopian vision of an entrepreneur who wanted to do his part for income inequality looks shortsighted in the cold light of reality.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?