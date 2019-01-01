My Queue

Dan Price

Gravity Payments' Processing Practices Questioned

The company's coding practices could potentially result in fines for small businesses that use Gravity as a payment processor, according to citizen journalist Doug Forbes.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Dan Price's Ex-Wife Stands By Domestic-Abuse Allegations in Latest Blog Post

A TEDx talk containing allegations that Kristie Colón had been abused at Price's hand was deleted by the University of Kentucky last month.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Video Containing Allegations Dan Price Abused His Ex-Wife Won't Publish and Has Been Deleted

The University of Kentucky, which hosted the TEDx talk in question last October, says it made its decision after being contacted by Price's representatives.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Dan Price Says Reports He Abused His Ex-Wife Are False

Kristie Colón reportedly recorded a TEDx talk where she accounts physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Gravity Payments CEO, according to a report in Bloomberg Businessweek.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Dan Price Says Personal Cost of Salary Plan Was Worth It

Speaking at the Entrepreneur360 conference, the Gravity Payments CEO says his radical decision to cut his salary and raise it for his employees isn't right for every company.
Ray Hennessey | 9 min read

Employee Compensation

Don't Go the Way of Gravity Payments. Focus on Fairness, Balance in Salary Management.

Have an objective compensation system that lets employees focus on intrinsic rewards.
Joel Trammell | 4 min read
Entrepreneur360 Conference

The Valuable Lessons These CEOs Learned About Leadership

At the Entrepreneur360 Conference in New York, the founders of Adafruit, Gravity Payments and OrigAudio offered their views on what makes an effective leader.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Entrepreneurship

When Doing Right Turns Out to Be Very Wrong

Zirtual, Gravity Payments and Zappos all have one thing in common: the danger of good intentions.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
Managing Employees

The Sad Saga of the $70,000 Minimum Salary Company

The utopian vision of an entrepreneur who wanted to do his part for income inequality looks shortsighted in the cold light of reality.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read