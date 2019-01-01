My Queue

Dan S. Kennedy

The 5 Top Components of a Successful Direct Marketing Website
Online Marketing

The 5 Top Components of a Successful Direct Marketing Website

Get your website in shape and drawing in new business by following these five tips.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
The 3 Ms of Successful Direct Marketing Campaigns

The 3 Ms of Successful Direct Marketing Campaigns

If you can get your message, market, and media right, you'll be on your way to marketing dominance.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
Executing a Follow-Up Campaign in 4 Steps

Executing a Follow-Up Campaign in 4 Steps

By putting this plan to work for you, you'll close more sales and increase your small business's profits.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
Finding the Extra Million Dollars Hidden in Your Business

Finding the Extra Million Dollars Hidden in Your Business

How follow-up can net you more money and grow your business.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
Discover the Power of 'Blind' Advertising

Discover the Power of 'Blind' Advertising

Here's when, why and how to do advertising without relying on a brand.
Dan S. Kennedy | 4 min read

More From This Topic

The 3 Tasks You Should Do After Sending Out a Marketing Campaign
Marketing

The 3 Tasks You Should Do After Sending Out a Marketing Campaign

Once you send out your marketing pieces, your job is just beginning. Find out which three things are 'must dos' if you want your direct marketing campaigns to succeed.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
Why Giving Clear Instructions Can Increase Your Marketing Response Rate
Marketing

Why Giving Clear Instructions Can Increase Your Marketing Response Rate

Don't confuse your prospects and customers by sending direct marketing pieces that make them wonder what to do next. Instead, spell out their next steps clearly.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read
How to Give Prospects a Reason to Respond 'Right Now!'
Marketing

How to Give Prospects a Reason to Respond 'Right Now!'

Follow the second rule of direct marketing to inspire immediate responses from your target market.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
5 Time Management Techniques Worth Using
Time Management

5 Time Management Techniques Worth Using

There's no magic pill you can take to manage your time better. Instead, try implementing these five strategies to get your work under control.
Dan S. Kennedy | 5 min read