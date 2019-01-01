My Queue

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'
Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Epic for Using the Carlton Dance in 'Fortnite'

It's not unusual to be sued by anyone.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
How to Dance Your Way to Entrepreneurial Success

How to Dance Your Way to Entrepreneurial Success

Five lessons entrepreneurs can learn from pro ballroom dancers.
Valeh Nazemoff | 6 min read
Bill Gates Goes Viral After Tweeting Dance Move

Bill Gates Goes Viral After Tweeting Dance Move

The Microsoft founder performed 'The Dab' with students.
Christine Wang | 1 min read
How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire

How One Entrepreneur Turned a Dance Trend Into a Glowing Empire

Brian Lim went to an electronic dance music club six years ago and was inspired to launch a line of rave accessories.
Carren Jao | 3 min read
Finding Your Passion and Following Your Purpose

Finding Your Passion and Following Your Purpose

A one-on-one conversation with Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough, on the intense pressure of the dance competition world and the high standards she set for herself.
Lewis Howes | 3 min read

These 'Smart' Ballet Shoes Digitally Paint Dancers' Fancy Footwork
These 'Smart' Ballet Shoes Digitally Paint Dancers' Fancy Footwork

Art in motion, with a side of geek.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Franchise Players: How Six-Time Ukrainian Ballroom Dance Champs Became Fred Astaire Dance Studio Franchisees
Franchise Players: How Six-Time Ukrainian Ballroom Dance Champs Became Fred Astaire Dance Studio Franchisees

Sasha and Olga Bylim came to the U.S. to teach ballroom dancing at Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Today, they are the franchisees of their own locations.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
How an Ex-Ballet Dancer Succeeded by Thinking Outside the Barre
How an Ex-Ballet Dancer Succeeded by Thinking Outside the Barre

When Hollywood called, a former New York City Ballet dancer turned to the web to keep her back-home fitness clients on track.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids
A Mobile Franchise Brings the Party to Kids

Michael Falgares scored big and launched a portable franchise when he put video games on a custom trailer
Jason Daley | 3 min read