My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Daniel Lubetzky

The KIND Founder's 10 Tenets of Entrepreneurship
Daniel Lubetzky

The KIND Founder's 10 Tenets of Entrepreneurship

Daniel Lubetzky delivered a heartfelt and humorous keynote at the Entrepreneur 360 conference earlier this fall. In case you missed it, watch it here.
Catherine Clifford | 15+ min read
3 Ways to Inspire Your Team's Best Work

3 Ways to Inspire Your Team's Best Work

Your words and actions can profoundly impact your team's work. Learn how.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Attention Anxious Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Find a Business Partner

Attention Anxious Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Find a Business Partner

Not everyone should start a business alone, says Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Snacks.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
To Pull Through Dark Days, Understand What Drives You

To Pull Through Dark Days, Understand What Drives You

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND bars, makes the case for asking yourself the important questions.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
How to Come Up With a Creative Idea in 3 Simple Steps

How to Come Up With a Creative Idea in 3 Simple Steps

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND Healthy Snacks, breaks down his process for staying innovative.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read

More From This Topic

It's Harder, But You Are More Likely to Win if You Think for Yourself
Daniel Lubetzky

It's Harder, But You Are More Likely to Win if You Think for Yourself

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND bars, says that 'me too' versions of products and services don't stand much chance to be breakout success stories.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Having an Ego Is Healthy. Letting It Get Between You and Your Co-Workers Is Not.
Daniel Lubetzky

Having an Ego Is Healthy. Letting It Get Between You and Your Co-Workers Is Not.

Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of KIND, says that competition is good because it motivates entrepreneurs, but if left unchecked, it can become a hindrance in creating a team.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Growing a Company Takes the Confidence to Know Your Limits
Daniel Lubetzky

Growing a Company Takes the Confidence to Know Your Limits

Founders are often generalists, or "orchestra directors," but to get to the next level, they need to know when to bring in specialists, says the founder of KIND.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
The Important Reason This Founder Keeps a Jar of Teriyaki Pepper Spread in His Office
Daniel Lubetzky

The Important Reason This Founder Keeps a Jar of Teriyaki Pepper Spread in His Office

Daniel Lubetzky, the creator of KIND bars, learned a tough lesson about product expansion that he vows never to repeat.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Why the Founder of KIND Doesn't Use the Word 'Employee'
Managing Employees

Why the Founder of KIND Doesn't Use the Word 'Employee'

Daniel Lubetzky says he wants every person at his company to feel like an owner.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read