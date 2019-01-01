My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dar presentaciones

Cómo hacer una presentación de ventas exitosa
Consultoría

Cómo hacer una presentación de ventas exitosa

Contar con una buena presentación te ayudará a mostrar de mejor manera tu producto, lo que te asegurará mejores ventas. Toma en cuenta estos consejos.
Mariana Hernández | 5 min read
Por qué usar storytelling en tu contenido

Por qué usar storytelling en tu contenido

Para conseguir que tus lectores se enganchen con tus posts y artículos, procura contar historias que los hagan sentir identificados.
Kumail Hemani | 4 min read
Claves para ser un buen storyteller

Claves para ser un buen storyteller

Para contar historias que cautiven a la audiencia y posicionen tu marca aprende a simplificar y atrévete a ser vulnerable.
Denise Brosseau | 6 min read
Mejora tu comunicación no verbal

Mejora tu comunicación no verbal

Lo que dices con el cuerpo es tan importante como lo que dices con la boca. Para presentar con éxito fíjate en tus gestos y tono de voz.
Dustin York | 4 min read