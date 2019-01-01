My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dara Khosrowshahi

5 cosas que descubrimos del hombre que quiere salvar a Uber
Uber

5 cosas que descubrimos del hombre que quiere salvar a Uber

El nuevo CEO de la compañía, Dara Khosrowshahi, habló con The New York Times y reveló sus perspectivas sobre la empresa.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read