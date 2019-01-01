My Queue

Daring CEOs

This CEO Spearheads India's Biggest Duty-free Luxury and Fashion Businesses
Daring CEOs

This CEO Spearheads India's Biggest Duty-free Luxury and Fashion Businesses

What is most interesting about the duty-free retail business model is that it is not threatened by the e-commerce disruption
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

Entrepreneur India Picks: The Country's Most Daring CEOs

While looking for true vision builders, we found CEOs from all quarters. From turnarounds to turmoil, they have seen it all.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently

How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently

A recent quote by Ratan Tata claiming that Indian startups have less chutzpah as compared to their foreign counterparts are the Words that can Change a Nation
Ritu Marya | 2 min read
This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off

This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off

Abrol spent much of his professional life overseas spending 19 years in American Express.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
CEO of this French Company is 'Eyeing' The Indian Market

CEO of this French Company is 'Eyeing' The Indian Market

he French lens maker company, Essilor broke all its previous records and mounted a new growth juncture when Sagnières took over as CEO in 2012.
Komal Nathani | 2 min read