Data analytics

Digital Marketing

3 Essential Skills Every Digital Marketer Should Know

Only your current knowledge is not sufficient, you have to stay relevant to provide online marketing services to your clients
VIKRAM KUMAR | 5 min read
Edelweiss SME Lending's Head Explains Why Big Data is a Game Changer for the Industry

Businesses are beginning to understand how big data will shape the industry and lead its way to digitalisation
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#6 Impeccable Startup Trends for 2019

Some technologies and businesses have been showing strengths in the Indian market and have shaped up to be the trends of 2019
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
6 Technology Trends That Will Define the Future of Car Insurance in 2019

We tell you how leveraging technologies like Big Data and Analysis helps to create custom products that suit individual needs and the customer does not pay a standardized premium but is charged fairly based on past history
Varun Dua | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Use HR Management Software

HRMS can classify attrition reports and things like headcount, average tenure, average attendance, leave consumed, salary leaves encashment, total expense, total tickets, open positions, average training, average resource utilization, total travel expense, etc
Karan Jain | 5 min read

Insurance

Why this Insurer feels Startups Can Lead the Microinsurance Game in India

Working with this mass market has demanded various operational and product innovations
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Data analytics

Planning to Adopt Data Analytics? Follow These Trends

Machine learning is clearly transforming how analytical content is developed, consumed and is shared with people.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Technology

Sectors That Could face Maximum Smart Technology Disruption in India

Problem solving, smartly, is the key here
Rahul R | 3 min read
Politics

Is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Using Big Data to Defeat BJP in Elections 2019?

"We will only deal with public data and on rare occasions, private data but with consent," says Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson - Data Analytics Department, INC
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
FinTech

Why Fintech Needs a Brand New QR (RegTech) Code?

For fintech to grow on a robust platform at a rapid pace, a quick response technology driven regulatory eco-system (RegTech) is a necessary condition
Vinay Kalantri | 5 min read
Data Analysis

Data Without Context Is Bogging Your Team Down

Most business leaders struggle to convert raw data into actionable insights.
Natalie Lambert | 5 min read
Technology

How Complex Matrices, Spotting Technology Trends and Market Forecasts Direct Businesses to Success

Businesses need to engage with the changing landscape of the industry they operate in, especially with respect to dealing with disruptive technologies
Faisal Ahmad | 6 min read
Data analytics

How Big Data Analytics Provide Personalized Customer Experience

Big data in itself is a huge chunk of meaningless data, until it is analysed and crunched into structured sets
V Srinivasan | 5 min read
Data analytics

This Company is Set Out to Be a Challenge to Bloomberg and Reuters Terminals

Data analytics has assumed a key role to hunt out useful information that will help users make sound business decisions
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Data analytics

Data Analytics Will be the DNA of New Economy

Nandan Nilekani has expressed concern that increasing aggregation of data on a few platforms will create a new set of monopolies and a whole new model of colonization
Alex Suh | 5 min read